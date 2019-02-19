Lok Sabha elections: AIADMK inks pre-poll pact with PMK after gap of 10 years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking the lead for forging an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami today signed a pact with PMK founder S Ramadoss. Both parties are coming together after a gap of 10 years.

The alliance becomes yet another example for the adage - “There are no permanent enemies, and no permanent friends, only permanent interests.”

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami received Ramadoss and PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss at a hotel in Adyar by presenting shawls. Within a short while, leaders of both parties signed an alliance agreement.

The PMK, which fought the 2011 Assembly elections on its own, had vowed not to align with the AIADMK and DMK, saying both parties had ruined the state.

Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss have been very critical of AIADMK leaders including the present Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Addressing a press conference after signing the alliance agreement, Panneerselvam announced that seven seats have been allocated to PMK in the alliance.

Further, a Rajya Sabha seat in the biennial elections to be conducted later in this year would be given to the PMK. Ramadoss said the constituencies to be contested by PMK would be announced later.

Panneerselvam also said the PMK would extend its support to the AIADMK in the by-elections to be held for 21 Assembly seats which are vacant now.

S Ramadoss said his party had put 10 conditions for aligning with AIADMK for LS polls; the conditions include conducting caste-wise census, release of 7 Rajiv case convicts, announcing Cauvery delta area as protected agri zone; closing down of sand quarries; implementation of Godavari-Cauvery linking project and 20 irrigation schemes, closure of TASMAC shops in a phased manner, implementing old pension scheme for the government employees and teachers, thwarting the efforts of Karnataka to build a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu; waiver of crop loans given to farmers through the cooperative banks and exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET examination.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal who is the election in charge of BJP for Tamil Nadu will be joining AIADMK and PMK leaders at the Adyar hotel.

BJP national president Amit Shah who was scheduled to reach Chennai has reportedly cancelled his trip and headed towards Delhi. However, BJP sources say, there are chances that Shah may reach Chennai later in the day.

Piyush Goyal held talks with Panneerselvam and Palaniswami last week at the guest house of industrialist late Pollachi N Mahalingam.