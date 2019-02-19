Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha polls: Much anticipated AIADMK-BJP ties likely to be made official on Tuesday

However, BJP sources said the declaration of a number of seats might take a few more days as it depends on the decision to be taken at the meeting of top leaders of both parties. 

Published: 19th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami-Modi

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (L) and PM Modi (R). (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-awaited announcement of the AIADMK-BJP alliance is likely to be announced on Tuesday, a Full Moon day, considered as auspicious, when BJP national president Amit Shah and party’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu Piyush Goyal will be meeting AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami. 

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam, answering queries from reporters here, reiterated, “The official announcement about the mega alliance to be formed by the AIADMK will be made within a day or two.” 

According to the tentative schedule, Amit Shah is reaching Chennai around 11 am in a chartered flight from Mumbai.

He along with Goyal is likely to call on DMDK founder Vijayakant, who is convalescing here after treatment in the United States, and hold talks about an alliance. 

Whether these two top leaders of the BJP will meet PMK leaders could not be confirmed.   

Meanwhile, AIADMK sources said the PMK had almost confirmed its presence in the alliance and only identification of constituencies was yet to be completed.  

PMK founder S Ramadoss is likely to meet Palaniswami and Panneerselvam ahead of Amit Shah’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam MLA and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi founder Thamimun Ansari said in Nagapattinam on Monday that his party would leave the AIADMK alliance if AIADMK allies with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

