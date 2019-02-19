Home States Tamil Nadu

Madhan Karky among 56 chosen for Tamil Nadu awards

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced the names of 56 personalities who have been chosen for the various awards instituted by the State government for 2018.

Lyricist Madhan Karky (Photo|facebook.com/Madhankarky)

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced the names of 56 personalities who have been chosen for the various awards instituted by the State government for 2018. V Madhan Karky, lyricist and Tamil computing researcher, will receive the Tamil computing award for 2017. The Chief Minister will be presenting the awards at a simple function to be held at the secretariat on Tuesday (February 19). 

The names of those chosen for various awards include Bhubaneswar Tamil Sangam (Thamizh Thaai award), Poet M Kasuman (Kapilar award), Nadana Kasinathan (UVeSa award), Avadi Kumar (Sollin Selvar award), KK Chandrasekaran Nair (GU Pope award), S Naseema Banu, Silampoli Su Chellappan (Ilango Adigal award) and P Veeramani (Singaravelar award), Bhubaneswar Tamil Sangam will get Rs 5 lakh and a shield while others will be presented with Rs 1 lakh, a gold medal and a citation.

As many as 10 scholars including Dr Akbar Kausar will receive the best translator award which carries Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

