Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly Secretary officially notifies Hosur constituency as vacant

The latest vacancy was due to the conviction of Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister P Balakrishna Reddy who was also the MLA of Hosur, in a decades-old rioting case. 

Published: 19th February 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly

File photo of Tami Nadu Assembly used for representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan, on Tuesday, officially notified that the Hosur assembly constituency was vacant, making it the 21st vacant MLA seat in the State. 

In a house with an original strength of 234, 18 MLAs belonging to the ruling AIADMK's rebel camp were already disqualified. Further two more members, including DMK leader and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, had passed away. 

The latest vacancy was due to the conviction of Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister P Balakrishna Reddy who was also the MLA of Hosur, in a decades-old rioting case. 

Only on Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea by Reddy to suspend his conviction. With the assembly secretary officially intimating the Election Commission of the vacancy, Reddy may have lost all chances of a legal remedy. 

Reddy was convicted, along with 15 others, by a special court in January in a case of unlawful assembly and rioting and sentenced to three years' imprisonment. Reddy was allegedly a part of a group of protesters that damaged buses and set fire to police vehicles in the Bagalur village of Hosur, in 1998. The group had rioted against alleged police inaction in closing down illicit arrack outlets. 

The bypolls for the 21 vacant constituencies may be held along with the Lok Sabha elections. The ruling party must win at least around ten seats to retain majority in the house. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hosur constituency Balakrishna Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp