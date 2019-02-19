Tamil Nadu government, parties hail SC order on Sterlite plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government and leaders of political parties on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court order, which set aside the judgment of the National Green Tribunal allowing the reopening of the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi.

“The Tamil Nadu government had strongly put forth the argument that the NGT has no power to order the reopening of the Sterlite plant and the Supreme Court has accepted that and ruled that if needed, the Sterlite could move the Madras High Court. It is a big victory for the government,” said Law Minister CV Shanmugam. DMK president MK Stalin said, “I welcome the verdict and I will elaborate after going through the full judgment copy.”

KS Alagiri, TNCC president, said, “I welcome the Supreme Court judgement over the Sterlite unit, which will bring comfort to the people who were affected by the unit. I urge on behalf of TNCC that the Tamil Nadu government take steps to find a permanent solution to the Sterlite unit issues through court.”

Dr S Ramadoss, founder of PMK said, “By this judgment, the efforts of the Sterlite firm to reopen the unit, have been thwarted. It is a victory for Tamil Nadu. The judgment brings joy and peace to the people of Thoothukudi. The state government should appoint legal experts to argue in favour of Tamil Nadu in its next move.” K Balakrishnan, CPM state secretary, said in his release, “It is a victory for the protest and sacrifice of people of Thoothukudi.”

TTV Dhinakaran, deputy general secretary of AMMK, said, “It is a victory for the protest of the people. At least now, the Tamil Nadu government should take a policy decision to close down the plant permanently.” R Sarathkumar, founder-president of AISMK, Vijayakanth, founder-president of DMDK, Vaiko, general secretary of MDMK and GK Vasan, TMC (Moopanar) also welcomed the order.

Victim of shooting seeks govt help

Thoothukudi: Mother of police firing victim M Vijayakumar appealed to the district administration to foot the medical bill of her son as promised by the State government. In a petition submitted to Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Vijayakumar’s mother M Bramasakthi said that her son suffered bullet injuries during the anti-Sterlite protest on May 22 last. While he miraculously survived, his thigh bone was broken, she said. Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital had referred Vijayakumar to Madurai Meenakshi Mission, but the cost of treatment had not yet been met by the State government, she claimed. Vijayakumar said that during a recent checkup, the doctors found that his thigh bones were yet to join together. The doctors advised another surgery to avoid complications.

‘ANTI-CORPORATE STIRS CAN SUCCEED’

Madurai: The Supreme Court’s order is proof that people could successfully protest against a corporate giant, commented High Court advocate and anti-Sterlite activist S Vanchinathan. “This verdict has proved that people’s protest against a corporate giant would win. However, the legal battles over this issue are to continue in the Madras High Court.”