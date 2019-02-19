We will walk out of AIADMK alliance if it joins hands with BJP for LS polls: MLA Thamimun Ansari

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Nagapattinam MLA and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi founder Thamimun Ansari on Monday said his party would leave the AIADMK alliance if the Dravidian party had an alliance with the BJP. Ansari contesting the 2016 Assembly polls on an AIADMK ticket.

Addressing the media, Ansari said that if AIADMK chose to join hands with BJP, it be going against its cadres, and against the parties that supported it.

“ (MLAs) U Thaniyarasu, Karunas and I are determined that we will not be part of an alliance which includes the BJP. Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa once asked people to choose between Modi or the ‘Lady’. This resulted in victories in 37 seats in the 2014 general elections. If the AIADMK chooses to ally with BJP when there is immense hatred for (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, and BJP, we would not be part of the alliance,” he said.

“If AIADMK joins hands with with state and regional parties, there is a chance that the alliance would win in at least 15 constituencies. But, if it joins with BJP, it will get zero wins,” he said.

Asked which alliance MJK would join if it left the AIADMK alliance, he said the party’s high-level committee would decide it wished to field its candidates independently or to join another alliance.