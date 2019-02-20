Tamil Nadu: Three arrested for abduction, rape of teen

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Three youth were arrested on Monday for abduction, restraint and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Velankanni.The 15-year-old girl, who hails from Nagapattinam, was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by the group of youth at a lodge in Velankanni. The group subsequently is believed to have left the girl there. She somehow managed to reach her uncle’s home in Coimbatore. The uncle informed her parents who brought her back to their home on Sunday. S Vijay (23) from Velipalayam, K Aravind (23) from Nagore, and K Pradeep (23) from Thirumullaivasal, all fishermen, were arrested on Monday based on the victim’s complaint.

According to sources, the girl had known Vijay for the past few weeks. On February 13, Vijay’s friends met her and convinced her to elope with Vijay. The girl took some money from home and Vijay’s friends reportedly took her by motorcycle to Sembian Lodge in Velankanni. There, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Vijay and his friends. They left the lodge on February 14. Vijay and his friends left her after warning her of dire consequences if she told anyone what had happened. It is yet unclear how the girl reached Coimbatore.

According to sources, the girl said she had travelled to Karur, and then to Coimbatore where she had met her uncle on February 15. Once her parents took her home, a complaint was lodged. A case was registered on Sunday, and a manhunt for the three suspects was launched. They were arrested on Monday. The manager of Sembian lodge K Ramani, who is currently under treatment at a hospital, is also being charged for failing to prevent the assault and for not verifying the details of the youth when they booked the room.

Medical examination reportedly indicated that the girl had been sexually assaulted several times in the past five days.

“We are trying to figure out the exact story, based on the statements given by the girl, who is traumatised. We are also working together with Karur police to confirm if the girl was assaulted by more people on her way to Coimbatore. But, for her now, her initial tormentors whom we have identified have been arrested,” said V Bathrinarayanan, Additional Superintendent of Police in Nagapattinam.

The suspects have been charged under sections 366 (kidnapping a woman), 364B (kidnapping in the intention of murder), 342 (wrongful restraint) of IPC and under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The suspects were remanded to judicial custody in Nagapattinam Sub-jail. A case has been registered in the All Women’s Police Station in Nagapattinam.

10-yr jail term

Salem: The District Mahila Court on Monday awarded ten years imprisonment to a 19-year-old youth for murdering a six-year-old girl while attempting to rape her. According to the prosecution, the girl went missing near her home on July 2, 2016. Though her parents searched for her, they could not find her. They were informed by her friends that she was taken to Gurumoorthy’s (19) residence. When the parents enquired Gurumoorthy, he denied the allegation.

Following this, they lodged a complaint with the Kolathur Police. During the police investigation, it was found that the accused tried to rape the girl and as she raised alarm he strangulated her and cut her stomach using a blade. He then dumped the body into a big utensil. The police arrested him and he was lodged in Juvenile Home and later released on bail. On Monday, the Mahila Court awarded 10-year imprisonment to the accused. He was lodged at Chengalpattu Juvenile Home.