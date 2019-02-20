Home States Tamil Nadu

Abducted Dalit man gives assailants a slip in Tamil Nadu

A 25-year-old Dalit youth from Krishnagiri, who took refuge in the city after marrying a woman outside his caste, was abducted and beaten black and blue on Monday.

Published: 20th February 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old Dalit youth from Krishnagiri, who took refuge in the city after marrying a woman outside his caste, was abducted and beaten black and blue on Monday. However, he reportedly escaped from the assailants by jumping out of their car near Puliyampatti in Erode district.

The victim was identified as Manikandan (25), a daily wage labourer from Chitrakalli in Krishnagiri district. On Monday, when Manikandan was on his way to work near Ramanathapuram, a three-four member gang in a car rammed into his vehicle. In the impact, Manikandan fell down and was whisked away by the gang. 

When Manikandan’s friends found him missing, they lodged a complaint with the Ramanathapuram police. After analysing Closed Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage, the police confirmed Manikandan had been abducted. Even before a rescue operation could be mounted, Manikandan was found near Puliyampatti in Erode district.

“Manikandan reportedly escaped from the hands of the abductors and rushed to a nearby police station. The Puliyampatti police later alerted the city police, after which the sleuths brought him here,” sources privy to the case told Express.

According to sources in the city police, Manikandan, a Dalit, fell in love with one Rashika belonging to a dominant community in Chitrakalli.

There was a huge opposition to the relationship from the couple’s parents. Even as tension was rising, Rashika eloped with Manikandan on February 15 and married him. Later, with the help of their friends, the couple took a house in Indira Nagar near Sungam. Manikandan also managed to get a work at a nearby shop in the locality.

Police brought Manikandan to Coimbatore and were inquiring with him. Initial investigation suggest that the friends of Rashika’s brothers might have abducted him. “Brothers of the Rashika were not happy with the inter-caste marriage. They might have roped in friends to kidnap Manikandan. We are trying to identify the assailants,” police said. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Objection to relationship

There was a huge opposition to the relationship from the couple’s parents. Even as tension was rising, Rashika eloped with Manikandan on February 15

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishnagiri Dalit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp