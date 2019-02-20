Abducted Dalit man gives assailants a slip in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old Dalit youth from Krishnagiri, who took refuge in the city after marrying a woman outside his caste, was abducted and beaten black and blue on Monday. However, he reportedly escaped from the assailants by jumping out of their car near Puliyampatti in Erode district.

The victim was identified as Manikandan (25), a daily wage labourer from Chitrakalli in Krishnagiri district. On Monday, when Manikandan was on his way to work near Ramanathapuram, a three-four member gang in a car rammed into his vehicle. In the impact, Manikandan fell down and was whisked away by the gang.

When Manikandan’s friends found him missing, they lodged a complaint with the Ramanathapuram police. After analysing Closed Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage, the police confirmed Manikandan had been abducted. Even before a rescue operation could be mounted, Manikandan was found near Puliyampatti in Erode district.

“Manikandan reportedly escaped from the hands of the abductors and rushed to a nearby police station. The Puliyampatti police later alerted the city police, after which the sleuths brought him here,” sources privy to the case told Express.

According to sources in the city police, Manikandan, a Dalit, fell in love with one Rashika belonging to a dominant community in Chitrakalli.

There was a huge opposition to the relationship from the couple’s parents. Even as tension was rising, Rashika eloped with Manikandan on February 15 and married him. Later, with the help of their friends, the couple took a house in Indira Nagar near Sungam. Manikandan also managed to get a work at a nearby shop in the locality.

Police brought Manikandan to Coimbatore and were inquiring with him. Initial investigation suggest that the friends of Rashika’s brothers might have abducted him. “Brothers of the Rashika were not happy with the inter-caste marriage. They might have roped in friends to kidnap Manikandan. We are trying to identify the assailants,” police said. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Objection to relationship

There was a huge opposition to the relationship from the couple’s parents. Even as tension was rising, Rashika eloped with Manikandan on February 15