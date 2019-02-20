Chennai civic body conducts spl camp at IMH to enrol inmates in poll rolls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As an initiative of inclusion of all in the process of exercising democratic rights, the Chennai Corporation conducted special camps at the Institute of Mental Health to enrol inmates, on Tuesday.

The initiative, which was proposed by the Disability Rights Alliance, an NGO, received positive response from the Institute of Mental Health, Chennai Corporation and other stakeholders. On the first day, 129 inmates completed the formalities. “It was a rush to complete the process and more inmates could be included in the electoral list,” said Vaishnavi Jayakumar, member, Disability Rights Alliance.

Dr Poorna Chandrika, Director, Institute of Mental Health, said, “One more camp will be conducted in the campus.” The Corporation received 129 applications for enrolment. “As citizens of the country, all of us can exercise our voting rights. But, we had never thought about these people, and people living in the shelters or without families. The inmates were very enthusiastic in getting themselves enrolled in the voters list,” said Anuradha Krishnamoorthy, founder of Can Do organisation and one of the volunteers at the camp.

Chitra Viswanathan, a trustee of Nizhal, and volunteer, said,” What they have done is a positive move and it will empower them. I hope more inmates get enrolled and get Voters ID,” she added.