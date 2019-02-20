Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK and Congress join hands; INC to contest from 9 seats in Tamil Nadu, 1 in Puducherry

Stalin added that the constituencies to be given to Congress will be decided in due course of time after holding talks with alliance partners.

Published: 20th February 2019 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin reading out the agreement with the Congress party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai's Anna Arivalayam on 20 February 2019. (Photo | P Jawahar/ EPS)

By Online Desk

A day after their rivals announced their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the DMK and the Congress on Wednesday night formally declared their partnership. The grand old party has been given 9 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and 1 seat in the union territory of Puducherry, said DMK chief MK Stalin.

ON Wednesday, AIADMK officially sealed the alliance with BJP for the Lok Sabha polls in which the saffron party would contest five seats in the state. The national party will also extend support to AIADMK for the bypolls to 21 Assembly seats and in the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha this year.

AIADMK also clinched a deal with the PMK, offering the Vanniyar-based party seven out of 40 seats, including one in Puducherry. PMK has been a vitriolic critic of both AIADMK and DMK alike until recently.

Further details awaited.

