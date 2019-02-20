Home States Tamil Nadu

Its official: Tamil Nadu school students to face board exams in Classes 5 and 8 starting this year

The questions for Class 5 students will be taken from Class 3 and Class 2 syllabi and they will face a 60-mark examination with a two-hour time limit.

Published: 20th February 2019 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:10 PM

File photo of students in an examination hall.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students will face their first public exam when they are barely ten-years-old with the Tamil Nadu government deciding to go ahead with Board Exams for classes 5 and 8. These exams will be introduced from this year itself and comes as a shock to students and parents alike since they have to prepare for the exams in just a couple of months.

A senior official in the School Education Department confirmed that the decision has been taken to go ahead with the move following a high-level meeting on Saturday. “Circulars have been sent to all schools in the State to prepare for the board exams,” added the official, explaining that the exams will be conducted according to Circle Resource Centre method. It is learnt that the State will continue with its ‘No detention’ policy and that students will not be held back based on their performance in these examinations.

“These examinations are being introduced so that the government can analyze shortcomings in the education process so it can rethink its strategies,” said the senior official. The questions for Class 5 students will be taken from Class 3 and Class 2 syllabi and they will face a 60-mark examination with a two-hour time limit. While there will be no examination fees for government school students, private school students will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 50 for Class 5 and an examination fee of Rs 100 for Class 8.

While the School Education Department has clarified its stand on the continuation of the 'no detention' policy, this move continues to attract criticism for putting ‘unnecessary pressure’ on students from a very tender age. Private schools too have expressed concerns over making such an announcement when there is hardly two months left in the academic year.

“Implementing this move from next academic year would have been better. Implementing immediately causes a lot of confusion,” said K R Nandakumar, general secretary of the private schools association.

 

