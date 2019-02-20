Home States Tamil Nadu

Leopard attacks cattle in Tamil Nadu village, cage set up to trap animal

The residents of the villages located close to the river bank were asked not to move into the forest area or throw away meat waste.

The trap set up for the leopard which attacked cattle in a village in Vellore district. (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Following the suspected leopard attack on cattle at Abigiripattarai near Ambur in Vellore district, the Forest department personnel have set up a trap to catch the animal.

The trap was installed at Ponnappalli in Karapadu reserve forest on Wednesday.

“We have set up a trap in view of suspected leopard movement in Abigiripattarai. A Forest guard and a watcher are keeping vigil in the area,” Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) R Rajkumar told Express.

The ACF visited the spot and supervised the arrangements to nab the animal which had killed three goats while dragging away another one belonging to a dairy farmer named Venkatesan, living in Abigiripattarai.

Forest Range Officers and Foresters are also visiting the woods to supervise the arrangements to trap the leopard that is believed to have strayed away from the nearby Koundinya wildlife sanctuary located in Andhra Pradesh.

The residents of hamlets located close to the forest area have been advised not to throw away any meat waste along the Kadujunai stream as it may invite trouble because leopards can easily trace the smell of meat.

The villagers have also been asked to avoid moving into the woods.

“The residents of the villages located close to the river bank were asked not to move into the forest area or throw away meat waste. Because leopards can easily smell meat and move into the spot,” the ACF said.

It may be noted that the Forest department personnel had set up similar traps to nab a leopard which had swooped down on the local residents at Chikkanankuppam village in Vaniyambadi after the animal had attacked six people and as many cattle in December end last year. The search operation was called off in mid-January since there were no signs of the animal coming back.

Meanwhile, Forest department sources said the three elephants were sighted recently at Oottal. Earlier, there was movement of a tusker in the same area.

Since an elephant corridor runs through the reserve forests, the animals are bound to roam around for want of water, the sources noted.

