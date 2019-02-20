Madurai sees partial shutdown following Thevar outfit's bandh

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Thevar Peravai, a community-based outfit stressing their long pending demand to rename the Madurai International airport after freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar, called for a complete shut down in the district on Wednesday.

They also demanded the mention of the surname 'Thevar' in school textbooks.

On Wednesday morning, nearly 30 persons, entered Madurai railway junction and blocked the Vaigai Express. The protestors were arrested later.

A group of protesters held a road roko in Goripalayam, near Thevar's statue. Following this, more than 2,000 police personnel were deployed in sensitive areas, including the airport, Mattuthavani, Periyar and other important junctions.

Public transport, including share autos and auto rickshaws partially suspended operations in the city.

More than 200 protesters were arrested for holding a road roko. Unidentified persons pelted stones on two TNSTC buses at Goripalayam and Park town during the road roko.

A majority of the shops in the city were closed as well.

The public witnessed heavy traffic jam during peak hours following the road blockade. After a day-long demonstration at Goripalayam, the protestors dispersed in the evening.