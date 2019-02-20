Maiden meeting for PwD electoral participation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Steering Committee on Accessible Elections (SSCAE) held its first meeting on Tuesday. According to a GO, the meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Electoral Officer with members of the committee from the education department, Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled, Commissionerate of Social Welfare, PWD and representatives from the Disabled People’s Organisations.

The committee discussed aspects to conduct polling station wise mapping of People with Disability (PwDs) electors. To ensure that PwDs who are not enrolled are identified and facilitating their enrollment. To create an enabling barrier-free environment for efficient and effective electoral participation of PWD,” the release added.

The committee also discussed to ensure that training for polling personnel include a component on sensitizing them on needs of PwDs. The discussion also included wheelchair mobilisation and creating disabled friendly assured minimum facilities in all the polling stations.