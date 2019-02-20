New Kollidam regulator to get hydraulic shutters

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, through video conference from Chennai, on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for construction of new regulator at Upper Anicut across Kollidam at the cost of Rs 387.60 crore. Also, the works towards strengthening the existing structure of the damaged regulator at the cost of Rs 38.85 crore have also begun with this.

After serving for nearly two centuries, a regulator with 45 structures suffered damage on August 22 last year when a few shutters and piers collapsed. The CM announced that a new structure would be built and allotted funds for the project.

The special feature of the regulator is it will have hydraulic hoisting mechanism for its shutters. PWD officials said this would be the first structure in Tamil Nadu with hydraulic hoisting mechanism. “In the old structure, the shutters were raised using motors. With the hydraulic technology, we can raise shutters very accurately,” they explained.

The regulator has two arms. South arm has 45 shutters and the north has 10 shutters. Both arms are being built under this project at Rs 387.60 crore. The construction is scheduled to complete in 24 months.