Piyush Goyal visits ailing Vijayakanth amid speculations of pre-poll alliance

Vijayakanth was undergoing treatment in the United States for over three months on account of illness and recently returned to Chennai.

Published: 20th February 2019 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal meeting ailing DMDK chief Vijaykanth in Chennai on 19 Feb 2019. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal met Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief 'Captain' Vijayakanth on Tuesday amid reports of a possible pre-poll alliance.

Goyal, however, told media that his visit to Vijayakanth's residence had nothing to do with alliance but a "personal human relationship".

"Everything in life is not about alliance and politics, there are some personal human relationships also. I was very keen to meet Captain, who is an old friend," he said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal meeting ailing DMDK chief Vijaykanth in Chennai on 19 Feb 2019. (Photo | EPS)

Goyal added, "Prime Minister Modi and my party president Amit Shah ji wanted me to convey best wishes for good health and long life on behalf of the party. We pray for his long life and good health for serving the people of Tamil Nadu," Goyal said.

"Today's visit is for wishing him good health and long life," he added.

(Photo | EPS)

Ever since his return, there have been speculations of a possible pre-poll alliance to contest the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK and BJP announced a pre-poll alliance earlier today with the support of the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) to contest polls from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

