Putting bypolls in pact basket is a masterstroke

Published: 20th February 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the end, it was shrewd political manoeuvring by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam that saw the forging of a pact with the BJP and the PMK.

For, the deal was not just for the Lok Sabha elections but also for the by-elections to 21 Assembly constituencies, which are expected to be held along with the general elections.

The PMK’s footprint in a significant number of 21 constituencies and the presence of the BJP, too, in some them would help the AIADMK do well in the polls, strengthening the position of the Edappadi K Palaniswami government that currently has a wafer-thin majority in the Assembly.
If and when Vijayakanth’s DMDK and small parties like the Puthiya Thamizhagam join in, it will give the impression of a formidable alliance. 

According to political analyst Raveenthran Thuraisamy, EPS has proved his mettle. “I would say Edappadi rocks. PMK has 30% votes in Pappirettipatti, 15% in Harur, 25% in Sholingur, 8% in Poonamallee and 14% in Thiruporur. Besides, in many other northern belt constituencies, they have the presence. This would help the AIADMK in winning most of the 21 constituencies.”

TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami PMK BJP

