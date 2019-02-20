Straying deer rescued from village near Ambur
Published: 20th February 2019
VELLORE: A deer that had strayed away from its habitat was rescued by the local people at Abigiripattarai in Ambur on Wednesday. When the deer moved up on the Ponnappalli-Abigiripattarai road, the farm workers rescued it and informed the Forest officials.
A Forest department official rushed to the spot and took the animal from the local people before letting it go into the nearby reserve forests, sources said.