Straying deer rescued from village near Ambur

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A deer that had strayed away from its habitat was rescued by the local people at Abigiripattarai in Ambur on Wednesday. When the deer moved up on the Ponnappalli-Abigiripattarai road, the farm workers rescued it and informed the Forest officials.

A Forest department official rushed to the spot and took the animal from the local people before letting it go into the nearby reserve forests, sources said.