Suspense ends, BJP and PMK in AIADMK grand alliance

Both the BJP and the PMK had initially sought 10 seats. A BJP functionary said the CM’s polite persuasion during the final round of talks was the clincher.

Published: 20th February 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Piyush Goyal speaks to the media, flanked by CM Palaniswami and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, in Chennai on Tuesday | P Jawahar

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After weeks of backroom negotiations, the ruling AIADMK on Tuesday signed pacts with the BJP and the PMK for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, giving them five and seven seats, respectively. The alliance extends to the by-elections to 21 seats in Tamil Nadu as well.

Though Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai had made sharp comments against the BJP in the past few weeks, the fact that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam hadn’t reacted to them indicated that it was just a manoeuvring tactic. Both the big two in the AIADMK personally monitored talks with the BJP, with ministers P Thangamani and S P Velumani as the go-betweens.

Palaniswami explained that it would be very difficult to pacify his sitting MPs and requested the BJP not to press for more. The BJP’s election in charge for Tamil Nadu Piyush Goyal conveyed it to Amit Shah, who gave the green light. The BJP functionary said Goyal was touched by the dignity with which Palaniswami held the talks.

Sources said EPS agreed to give one Rajya Sabha seat each to the BJP and the PMK, though that of the BJP was not made public. The probable LS seats to the BJP are Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, South Chennai, Nilgiris and Tiruchy.

