AIADMK-DMDK talks inconclusive, efforts on to chisel out rough edges

AIADMK and BJP sources said the talks will continue on Wednesday night too and expressed confidence that they would be arriving at an amicable decision.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo | KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alliance talks between AIADMK and DMDK did not make much progress on Wednesday as the latter demanded a higher number of seats than what was offered by the ruling party.  

Leaders of AIADMK and BJP were in touch with DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudheesh over the telephone, but DMDK was particular about one Rajya Sabha seat and at least seats on a par with PMK. However, AIADMK was ready to increase the seats from two to three which was not acceptable to DMDK.  

AIADMK and BJP sources said the talks will continue on Wednesday night too and expressed confidence that they would be arriving at an amicable decision since BJP national president Amit Shah is visiting Ramanathapuram on Friday.  The AIADMK and BJP leaders want to complete the alliance talks by then.  

Meanwhile, Sudheesh chaired a meeting of key functionaries of the party to discuss the situation.

Electricity Minister P Thangamani, one of the leaders leading the negotiations, held discussions with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence.  

Meanwhile, AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan went on record that his party was holding alliance talks with TMC (M) and Puthiya Tamizhagam and expressed confidence that the alliance with a few more parties will be finalised by Thursday.  

“During 2016 Assembly elections, TMC founder GK Vasan held alliance talks with AIADMK and he was asked to contest on the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. But he refused. However, he could not get a big recognition so far. So, we still believe that Vasan will consider this suggestion.”

BJP sources said Piyush Goyal is likely to be in the city on Thursday to complete the identification of constituencies.

