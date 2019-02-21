Chennai doctors reconstruct jaw using 3D printing tech

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City reconstructed the jaw of a 20-year-old woman from Sudan, with the help of 3D printing technology and CT scan image, recently.

According to a release, the doctors created an exact three-dimensional mirror image of the opposite side to reconstruct an entire jaw bone model. The patient had approached the hospital with deformity of the lower jaw, following surgery on her jaw bone.

“The patient underwent excision of a benign tumour of the jaw a few months back at Sudan. During the surgery, a segment of the lower jaw bone was removed and the gap was bridged with the plate, which led to major deformity. As a result, she could not close her mouth and had difficulty in swallowing due to lack of skeletal support,” the release added.

The team headed by Dr Selva Seetha Raman, planned for the reconstruction of the jaw bone and restore her appearance. The challenging part was that the length of the bone to be reconstructed, was around 8 cm. Doctors took a bone from the leg, along with its blood supply and transferred the same to the jaw. Then the harvested bone was shaped using specialized cutting instruments to match the missing segment, using the 3D model. To establish the blood supply to the bone, the blood vessel of the bone flap was connected to the blood vessels of the neck.

“After the bone flap settled, the doctors reconstructed the teeth with the help of the maxillofacial team,” the release added.

Conference on heart, lung surgery from today

Chennai: Asian Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons along with Indian Association of Cardiovascular-Thoracic Surgeons will conduct a 3-day international conference on heart and lung surgery in the city from February 21. To be held at ITC Grand Chola Hotel, this year’s conference is themed ‘Re-inventing Cardiothoracic and Thoracic Surgery’.

Free multi-specialty surgery camp for 2 days

Chennai: The Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital will conduct a free multi-specialty surgical camp on Thursday and Friday. A release said, the camp will be conducted with the support of Sahachari Foundation and United Education Foundation at the Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital for underprivileged children. Around 40 children were expected to benefit.