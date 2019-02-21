Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: DMK gives Congress 10 seats, finally makes alliance official

The DMK and Congress on Wednesday formally announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president M K Stalin, with Congress TN chief K S Alagiri and other Congress and DMK leaders, announces the poll pact between the two parties in Chennai on Wednesday | P jawahar

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK and Congress on Wednesday formally announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. The national party will contest in nine out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry. 

This is the fifth time the two parties are coming together to face parliamentary polls. The main plank of the alliance is expected to be anti-incumbency of the ruling regimes both at the Centre and the State. The DMK-Congress combine had registered grand victories each time they have come together for parliamentary polls (1971, 1980, 2004 and 2009).

Interestingly, unlike the AIADMK-BJP alliance, the Congress and DMK have not finalised the pact for the Assembly bypolls expected to be held for 21 vacant seats. Talks on this will be held once the bypoll dates are announced, the party leaders said.

DMK president MK Stalin, for the first time on Wednesday, publicly acknowledged that other parties that had been friendly to DMK in the past two years would be included in the alliance. Most of these parties, such as VCK, MDMK & Left parties, were part of the third front during the 2016 Assembly polls. 
“We will hold alliance talks with friendly parties that had travelled with us in the last two years, by taking part in protests against the government, and on other public issues. Talks with them will begin on Thursday,” Stalin said, after announcing the alliance. He was accompanied by Congress leaders, including general secretary of the All India Congress Committee Mukul Wasnik. 

Congress leaders and cadre were greatly relieved as their party had secured a double-digit figure in the seat sharing. There had been speculation that DMK was negotiating hard to allocate very few seats for allies. But negotiations between DMK Rajya Sabha MP (and Stalin’s sister) MK Kanimozhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi were said to have been smooth. Political observers said that as the PMK chose not to join the DMK-led alliance, the DMK was able to grant more seats to Congress. The exact constituencies for the Congress would be finalised after talks with other allies. “It is an alliance for the people and an alliance desired by people,” said K C Venugopal, general secretary of Congress.

In recent months, DMK has been a key ally for the Congress as it attempts to build a national alliance against the BJP. Stalin was the first to propose Rahul as common Prime Ministerial candidate of the Opposition in December 2018. This bonhomie is in stark contrast to the strained ties between the two parties towards the end of the Conress-led UPA’s second term. DMK did not ally with Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Several factors, including Kanimozhi’s imprisonment in the alleged 2G spectrum scam brought the decade-long alliance to an end. The parties have become closer in the last few years as the BJP has grown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Congress Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp