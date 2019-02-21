DMK seeks suggestions, ideas for poll manifesto

By IANS

CHENNAI: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition party in Tamil Nadu, DMK has invited suggestions from citizens in preparing its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In a Facebook post, DMK President M.K. Stalin told people to utilise the opportunity to participate in the state's growth.

He urged them to share their dreams, innovative ideas and expectations. On Wednesday, Stalin told reporters here that the manifesto for the general elections was under preparation.

It might be recalled that the BJP had earlier announced that it would prepare its poll manifesto after getting inputs from people across the country.