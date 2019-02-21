Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK seeks suggestions, ideas for poll manifesto

Published: 21st February 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition party in Tamil Nadu, DMK has invited suggestions from citizens in preparing its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In a Facebook post, DMK President M.K. Stalin told people to utilise the opportunity to participate in the state's growth.

READ| DMK gives Congress 10 seats, finally makes alliance official

He urged them to share their dreams, innovative ideas and expectations. On Wednesday, Stalin told reporters here that the manifesto for the general elections was under preparation.

It might be recalled that the BJP had earlier announced that it would prepare its poll manifesto after getting inputs from people across the country.

TAGS
DMK MK Stalin Poll manifesto DMK manifesto

