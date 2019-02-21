Home States Tamil Nadu

Five Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Eight fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly fishing in Sri Lanka's territorial waters, Kumaresan said.

By PTI

RAMESWARAM:  Five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy Thursday for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters, a Fisheries department official said here.

The fishermen from Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district were fishing near Neduntheevu off the Lankan coast when they were arrested, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Pudukottai, Kumaresan said.

They were taken to Kangesanthurai along with their boat, he added.

Two boats were also seized, he added.

He alleged that Lankan navy personnel had snapped the nets of as many as 50 boats of Rameswaram fishermen who had put out to the sea in over 500 boats Wednesday.

 

