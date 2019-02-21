How alliance arithmetic changed in last three years in Tamil Nadu

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the last five years from the last parliamentary elections, poll alliance scenario has seen several turns in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Till March 2013, DMK was with Congress-alliance and five DMK members were in the Central cabinet including MK Alagiri, son of M Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. But, later, DMK ministers resigned on March 20, 2013, by citing various reasons including that the Congress was taking efforts to brand DMK as a corrupt party. Later, DMK general body had decided not to enter into an alliance with Congress as the party was the reason behind the imprisonment of Kanimozhi, daughter of Karunanidhi and A Raja, a former union minister, in connection with the 2G spectrum case.

During the parliamentary election 2014, Congress contested all 39 seats in the State alone while DMK also fielded candidates in all constituencies after forming an alliance with IUML and VCK. Both Congress and DMK were not able to win a single seat. But, AIADMK won 37 seats in the State even by contesting alone. Likewise, BJP- DMDK alliance also consisting of PMK, IJK, Puthiya Neethi Katchi ( led by AC Shanmugam) won two seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections. While the BJP won in Kanniyakumari, PMK bagged the Dharmapuri.

Apart from the parties, Left parties CPM and CPI jointly contested. The CPI contested eight seats while CPM nine seats.

Later, the scene changed during the Assembly elections in 2016. In which, DMK again got an into alliance with Congress. The alliance, including its old partner IUML, contested the elections. DMK won 88 seats out of the contested 180 seats, Congress won eight seats out of 41 contested seats and IUML won only one seat out of five contested seats. Totally, the DMK led alliance won 97 seats while AIADMK contested all 234 seats in alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, Indian Republic Party, Kongu Ilaingar Peravai, Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi and Mukkulathor Pulipadai. The alliance won 135 seats.

During the Assembly elections-2016, MDMK, DMDK, CPM, CPI, VCK and TMC

(Moopanar) formed an alliance People Welfare front ( PWF) and they contested all 234 seats but they failed to win even a single seat. Besides, the PMK contested alone in 234 seats and the party announced Dr Anbumani would be their CM candidate. In this election, the party secured 5.32 per cent votes despite the party not able to get a single seat. At the same time, BJP faced the Assembly elections in alliance with Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi ( IJK) led by Pari Vendhar. In this alliance, the BJP contested 180 seats while IJK contested 44 seats. In which, the BJP managed to secure 2.84 per cent votes while the BJP partner IJK secured 0.08 per cent votes.

In a dramatic move, majority partners of PWF, except DMDK and TMC (Moopanar), have switched their camp to DMK and they have travelled along with DMK in the last two years. Hence, MDMK, CPI, CPM and VCK are likely get seats in DMK-led alliance and it is expected to be declared in a couple of days.