Income Tax sleuths raid premises of land sharks in Vellore

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday swooped down on the premises of two realtors and others relating to them in Vellore for alleged tax evasion.

The raids were conducted at nine places including Vellore city, Katpadi, KV Kuppam and Jolarpet. Separate teams of the income watch dog stepped into the residences and office premises of Ramamoorthy Reddy located at Vivekananda Street, Gandhi Nagar in Katpadi and scanned the premises for documents and other materials.

The residences of Ramamoorthy's brother Mohan was also raided at Bharathi Nagar in Katpadi here. The IT team swooped down on the premises of Ramamoorthy's business partner Jayaprakash at Gopalakrishnan Nagar in Katpadi, besides searching Sai City Centre in the heart of the city.

Ramamoorthy Reddy and Jayaprakash are doing real estate business for a long time and they had a dispute over selling land worth about Rs. 300 crores located in the heart of the city, the sources said. The duo had brought the dispute to the Madras High Court recently.

The sources noted that similar raids were also held in certain premises of a local influential political leader at Jolarpet. “Raids were conducted at residences and office premises at nine places in Vellore district,” an officer said.

He added, the IT sleuths searched the premises of a Highways and PWD contractor (Sivakumar) as well. He was recently expelled from a leading political party.

The searches conducted by the IT are linked to the muddy land deal between Ramamoorthy Reddy and Jayaprakash and dairy firm proprietor. Political intervention is also cited to be involved in the deal. The raids began at 6.30 am and continued till late in the evening.