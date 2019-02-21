TN man sparks panic at hospital by bringing live snake in plastic bag   

By Online Desk

There's an old belief that snakebite victims need to find the snake that bit them to remove the poison from their bodies. A man from Cuddalore not only found the snake but also brought it with him to the hospital sparking panic.

According to a report by Puthiya Thalaimurai, Ranganathan was bitten by a two-metre-long cobra, when he was farming on a piece of land near Cuddalore's Viruthachalam. He immediately captured the snake and brought it in a plastic bag to the hospital.

Patients and staff at the hospital panicked when they saw a live snake move inside the plastic cover and ran helter-skelter, leading to chaos.

Doctors later identified the snake and gave the farmer appropriate treatment in the hospital.

The snake was later released into the wild. Ranganathan is said to be out of danger.