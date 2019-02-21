Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Nellai surgeons remove 8cm piece of knife from man’s chest

The man, who worked at a printing press, was stabbed in the back by a colleague in a brawl.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: It’s bad enough being stabbed in the back, but what if the knife breaks, leaving an 8cm piece of steel lodged in your chest? That is what happened to a 36-year-old man from Kanniyakumari district. The man, who worked at a printing press, was stabbed in the back by a colleague in a brawl. Luckily for him, surgeons at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) successfully removed the steel piece in a recent two-hour procedure. On Wednesday, the hospital announced the success of the procedure and said the patient was ready to be discharged. 

According to TvMCH Dean Dr SM Kannan, the patient had a severe stab injury on his back. Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital, Asaripallam referred him to TvMCH for super-specialty cardiothoracic surgical care on February 4. “The stab injury was on the left side of his back. A chest CT (computed tomography) scan was done in TvMCH and a broken piece of steel, measuring  8x2x0.5 cm in size, was found inside the posterior aspect of the left side chest.

The foreign object was rubbing on his lungs and was close to his heart and great vessels,” Kannan said in the statement. Emergency exploratory thoracotomy was planned on February 6. The steel piece was removed in a mini-thoracotomy procedure that lasted two hours. The operation was done free-of-cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. A similar procedure at a private hospital would have cost the patient more than `3 lakh, the hospital statement said.

Speaking to members of the media, Kannan acknowledged the members of the surgical, anesthesiology and nursing teams. “The patient has recovered from his illness and is ready to be discharged in a good condition,” Kannan told the media.

