Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu plastic ban: No go on fines yet, plastic ban violators go scot-free

In order to curb banned plastic items, the State Government had proposed to fine commercial establishments violating norms.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic waste

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Evolving uniform fine rates to penalise plastic ban violators across the State has delayed the government order which will enable civic bodies to impose fines on violators, according to a senior official in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department. 

In order to curb banned plastic items, the State Government had proposed to fine commercial establishments violating norms. Various local bodies were then asked to send in their proposed fine slabs to MAWS department for ratification. 

Following the introduction of the ban on single-use plastics from January 1, civic bodies across the State were not able to effectively implement the ban because of lack of provision to penalise violators.

After more than a month of depending on just seizures to act as deterrents, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on February 13 introduced a bill in the Assembly to penalise violators up to `1 lakh.

However, officials said variations in the fine slab rates proposed by various local bodies are causing delays. “There were variations in the slabs suggested by the local bodies and the government is deciding on a uniform fine slab for the entire State to avoid confusion,” the official said explaining that a government order with uniform rates is likely to be issued in the next two weeks. 

It is learnt that after three violations and payment of fines, commercial establishments will be permanently sealed. “This is something that all local bodies have suggested and it is likely that this will be relayed in the government order,” the official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu plastic ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp