Tamil Nadu plastic ban: No go on fines yet, plastic ban violators go scot-free

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Evolving uniform fine rates to penalise plastic ban violators across the State has delayed the government order which will enable civic bodies to impose fines on violators, according to a senior official in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department.

In order to curb banned plastic items, the State Government had proposed to fine commercial establishments violating norms. Various local bodies were then asked to send in their proposed fine slabs to MAWS department for ratification.

Following the introduction of the ban on single-use plastics from January 1, civic bodies across the State were not able to effectively implement the ban because of lack of provision to penalise violators.

After more than a month of depending on just seizures to act as deterrents, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on February 13 introduced a bill in the Assembly to penalise violators up to `1 lakh.

However, officials said variations in the fine slab rates proposed by various local bodies are causing delays. “There were variations in the slabs suggested by the local bodies and the government is deciding on a uniform fine slab for the entire State to avoid confusion,” the official said explaining that a government order with uniform rates is likely to be issued in the next two weeks.

It is learnt that after three violations and payment of fines, commercial establishments will be permanently sealed. “This is something that all local bodies have suggested and it is likely that this will be relayed in the government order,” the official said.