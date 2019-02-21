One-day course offered for medics

Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research announced a one-day course for doctors and nurses in association with the Cardiac Surgery Advanced Life Support team from the UK.

By Express News Service

According to a release, the two organisations have signed a Centre of Excellence MoU for the programme.

The course will be conducted for cardiac surgeons, anaesthetists, intensivists and nurses in emergency care. 

The first batch of three courses will be held on March 23, 24 and 25 at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER). The first two-day classes will be conducted for SRIHER professionals and the third day it will be run for staff from other hospitals.

The course will also have practical teaching. The candidates will receive Cardiac Surgery Advanced Life Support (CALS) International Certificate with a unique international ID that is issued centrally by the CALS UK.

The course will be run by experienced faculty from the UK consisting of cardiac surgeon Dr Vincenzo Giordano from Edinburgh, cardiac intensivist Dr Kiran Salaunkey from Cambridge and lead cardiac nurse  Tara Bartley from Birmingham.

