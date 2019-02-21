Protest to name airport after Thevar paralyses Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The complete shutdown called by Thevar Peravai paralysed the normal life across the city on Wednesday. The outfit called for the bandh in order to exert pressure on the authorities concerned to take steps to fulfil their demands including renaming Madurai International Airport after freedom fighter Muthuramalingam Thevar. This apart, they also want his surname to be mentioned wherever his name appears in textbooks.

On Wednesday morning nearly 30 persons, entered the Madurai railway junction and blocked Vaigai Express. Later, they were arrested by the railway police. Further a group of protestors staged a road roko in Goripalayam, near the Thevar’s statue. More than 2,000 police personnel were deployed in several places including the airport, and Mattuthavani and Periyar bus stands.

Public transport, including share autos and auto rickshaws were partially cancelled in the city and two buses were pelted with stones. More than 200 protesters were arrested for holding road roko.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons pelted stones on two TNSTC buses at Goripalayam and Park town during a road roko. Following the road blockades at several places, several places witnessed tailbacks.

Majority of the shops in the city remained closed. After a day-long demonstration at Goripalayam, the protestors dispersed in the evening.