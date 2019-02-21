Transgenders huddle together to form SHGs, run beauty salon, raise livestock in Vellore

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: For forty-year-old Babilona, life is slowly changing with the society beginning to accept her. Once struggled in the life to make both ends meet, she is now running against time, at times, to fulfill her commitments.

Walking into an institute for a six-months beautician course in 2005, has been a spring board for her to come up in life.

This transgender is running a beauty salon in Pallikonda in Vellore district turning the face of their customers glowing. Her life too has begun to glow.

“It gives immense pleasure for me to run the salon. I find customers frequently visiting the beauty salon. Now, I am satisfied with what I am doing,” Babilona told Express.

Apart from attending to customers in the salon, she is also visiting various places, following orders, to beautify women for marriages and other functions.

“Early in the week, I went to Chennai to attend to a customer for a marriage function. I do get more opportunities like this,” she said, adding that if she went for beautifying women for functions in their places, she can earn more money.

Babilona is heading a self-help group (SHG), called Bothrej, comprising only transgenders.

With ten members, the group is engaged in rearing milch cows and selling milk as well.

“In Puthur, the members of Bothrej group is rearing livestock. They are going door-to-door to sell milk. This helps them earn money to run their life,” said AR Sivaraman, project officer (PO) of Mahalir Thittam.

Talking to Express, he said, “The SHG was provided with a bank loan of Rs. 1.20 lakh to purchase milch cows.”

The Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) is providing support, imparting technical training and arranging finance for the highly marginalised section in the society to engage in self-employment.

“By engaging in self-employment, we can improve our livelihood and life style. We also get respect from the society. But we expect more help to pour in from the side of the government,” Babilona stated.

Another SHG comprising of transgenders is engaged in tailoring and other activities with the guidance of TNSRLM. Four of the members of the group were given two-wheelers that help them commute between workplace and residence easily.

In their long, gruelling fight for leading a life with dignity, this marginalised community is slowly gaining acceptance in the society as they foray into newer areas to eke out a decent livelihood.