71-year-old man slits roommate’s throat over money dispute, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of his roommate with a knife over a money dispute on Wednesday night. Police said N Kannan (71) and C Bala (42) were sharing a room in Mannurpet near Sidco Industrial Estate. Kannan, a native of Vellore and Bala, a native of Tirupati, were both separated from their families. Kannan came to Chennai 20 years ago and Bala eight years ago. Both of them first met while working in a factory three years ago, said the police.

“While Kannan worked as a machinery broker, Bala was a tiles fitter. A few days ago, Kannan kept Rs 50,000 in the room, which went missing. Since Bala had not come to the room since then, Kannan suspected Bala escaped with money. However, on Wednesday night, Bala came to the room drunk,” said a police officer.

Kannan, who was also consuming alcohol then demanded Bala give his money back. When the latter said he did not steal it, in a fit of rage Kannan slit his throat and hand with a kitchen knife. Bala got himself admitted in a hospital nearby and lodged a complaint with Ambattur Estate police. Police arrested Kannan and he was remanded in judicial custody.