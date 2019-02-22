Home States Tamil Nadu

71-year-old man slits roommate’s throat over money dispute, held

A 71-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of his roommate with a knife over a money dispute on Wednesday night.

Published: 22nd February 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Murder

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of his roommate with a knife over a money dispute on Wednesday night. Police said N Kannan (71) and C Bala (42) were sharing a room in Mannurpet near Sidco Industrial Estate. Kannan, a native of Vellore and Bala, a native of Tirupati, were both separated from their families. Kannan came to Chennai 20 years ago and Bala eight years ago. Both of them first met while working in a factory three years ago, said the police.

“While Kannan worked as a machinery broker, Bala was a tiles fitter. A few days ago, Kannan kept Rs 50,000 in the room, which went missing. Since Bala had not come to the room since then, Kannan suspected Bala escaped with money. However, on Wednesday night, Bala came to the room drunk,” said a police officer.

Kannan, who was also consuming alcohol then demanded Bala give his money back. When the latter said he did not steal it, in a fit of rage Kannan slit his throat and hand with a kitchen knife. Bala got himself admitted in a hospital nearby and lodged a complaint with Ambattur Estate police. Police arrested Kannan and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp