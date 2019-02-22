Home States Tamil Nadu

Cheating case: Man and son-in-law arrested

A 72-year-old man and his son-in-law were arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 49 lakh with a promise of registering their property in his name.

The accused were identified as R Sivaprakasam (72) and A Saravanan (45) of Jaswanth Nagar in Mogappair West. Police said the duo and the complainant Senthil Kumar were friends who were into the same business of real estate and construction of houses. 

“Saravanan and Sivaprakasam received `49 lakh from Senthil Kumar for business development long ago and could not repay the loan. In January, the duo promised to register their house in Mogappair in his name, but did not fulfil it. When Senthilkumar confronted them on Wednesday, a fight broke out,” said a police officer. Senthilkumar then lodged a complaint with the Nolambur police. 

Subsequently, a case was registered and Sivaprakasam and Saravanan were arrested and later remanded.

