Income Tax sleuths raid premises of two Vellore realtors

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday swooped down on the premises of two realtors and others related to them in Vellore for alleged tax evasion. The raids were conducted at nine places including Vellore city, Katpadi, KV Kuppam and Jolarpet.

Separate teams of I-T sleuths stepped into the residences and office premises of Ramamoorthy Reddy located at Vivekananda Street, Gandhi Nagar in Katpadi and scanned the premises for documents and other materials.

The residences of Ramamoorthy’s brother Mohan was also raided at Bharathi Nagar in Katpadi. The officials swooped down on the premises of Ramamoorthy’s business partner Jayaprakash at Gopalakrishnan Nagar in Katpadi, besides searching Sai City Centre. Ramamoorthy Reddy and Jayaprakash are involved in real estate business for a long time and they had a dispute over selling a land worth Rs 300 crore located in the heart of the city, the sources said.

The duo had brought the dispute to the Madras High Court recently. The sources noted that similar raids were also held in certain premises of an influential person at Jolarpet in the district.

“Raids were conducted at residences and office premises at nine places in Vellore district,” an officer said. He added, the I-T sleuths searched the premises of Highways and PWD contractor Sivakumar as well. He was recently expelled from a leading political party. The searches are linked to the muddy land deal between Ramamoorthy Reddy, Jayaprakash and a dairy firm proprietor. Political intervention is also cited to be involved in the land deal. The raids began at 6.30 am and continued till late in the evening.

31 places across State raided

I-T sleuths conducted raids at premises and offices of four prominent real estate developers across the state in 31 places including Vellore. A top I-T official told Express that the four are also involved in money lending businesses but refused to divulge names. He also clarified that there had been no searches on any politician.

The searches have been carried out only in the cases of four individuals engaged in real estate and money lending, the official stated.