‘It’s people who decide if an alliance is grand’

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan lashed out at politicians using the term ‘grand alliance’ and said it was up to the people to call one a mega alliance. “Partners in an alliance should not call themselves like that,” he responded when asked for his opinion about the political alignments in the State.

Addressing media persons at the Tiruchy airport on Thursday, Kamal said the MNM would contest alone in the upcoming election and candidates would be announced in phases. The first list would be released on February 24, which incidentally is the birth anniversary of former CM J Jayalalithaa.

MNM is scheduled to hold its first anniversary public meeting at Tirunelveli on February 24.”We would give preference to youth. Educational qualification would also be considered for deciding candidates,” he added.

“Several times I have been asked to declare what our ideology is. Welfare of people is our ideology,” the actor said.