Home States Tamil Nadu

‘It’s people who decide if an alliance is grand’

Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan lashed out at politicians using the term ‘grand alliance’ and said it was up to the people to call one a mega alliance.

Published: 22nd February 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan lashed out at politicians using the term ‘grand alliance’ and said it was up to the people to call one a mega alliance. “Partners in an alliance should not call themselves like that,” he responded when asked for his opinion about the political alignments in the State.

Addressing media persons at the Tiruchy airport on Thursday, Kamal said the MNM would contest alone in the upcoming election and candidates would be announced in phases. The first list would be released on February 24, which incidentally is the birth anniversary of former CM J Jayalalithaa. 

MNM is scheduled to hold its first anniversary public meeting at Tirunelveli on February 24.”We would give preference to youth. Educational qualification would also be considered for deciding candidates,” he added. 

“Several times I have been asked to declare what our ideology is. Welfare of people is our ideology,” the actor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MNM Kamal Haasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp