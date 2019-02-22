Female lawyer found dead after fight with hubby

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Depressed over a fight with her husband, a 29-year-old advocate allegedly killed herself at their house in Choolaimedu on Wednesday night. The advocate Mohana, resided along with her husband Rajesh and their seven-year-old son Harshavaradhan at Periyar Street. On Wednesday night, the couple had a fight and Mohana informed Choolaimedu police, who reached their house but Rajesh managed to escape.

A few hours later, he again came in an inebriated condition and began assaulting Mohana and she again called the police at around 1 am. When the police reached the house, they found the woman dead. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.