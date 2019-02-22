Home States Tamil Nadu

Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy sworn in as new judge of Madras High Court

With this new addition, the strength of judges in the Madras High Court has reached 60 as against
the sanctioned strength of 75.

Published: 22nd February 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy was sworn in as an additional judge of the Madras High Court on Friday.  With this new addition, the strength of judges in the court has reached 60 as against the sanctioned strength of 75.

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani administered the oath to  Ramamoorthy at a function organised in the library building.

Born in 1966, Ramamoorthy has completed his law education from Ambedkar Law College. Prior to this appointment, Ramamoorthy was practising as a lawyer. He was counsel for several public limited
companies. 


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy Madras High Court Madras HC judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp