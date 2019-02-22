Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy sworn in as new judge of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy was sworn in as an additional judge of the Madras High Court on Friday. With this new addition, the strength of judges in the court has reached 60 as against the sanctioned strength of 75.

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani administered the oath to Ramamoorthy at a function organised in the library building.

Born in 1966, Ramamoorthy has completed his law education from Ambedkar Law College. Prior to this appointment, Ramamoorthy was practising as a lawyer. He was counsel for several public limited

