ICCCT Meet stresses digital learning accessibility

CHENNAI: The third edition of the international conference on computing and communication technologies (ICCCT), which began at Sri Sairam Engineering College on Thursday, emphasised the accessibility and efficiency of digital learning. 

“The prime objective of this conference is to provide a platform for the participants to upgrade their knowledge and experience. It will help raise awareness about the latest developments and advances in the field of engineering and technology,” said Dr.K.Mohan, Professor and Director, Sairam College of Engineering. 

As many as 90 research papers on the subject will be presented during the conference. The participants include students, teachers and research scholars from different countries such as South Africa, Botswana, South Sudan, Zambia, Sudan, Lebanon, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Syria, Korea and Mauritius.

“Technology is rapidly developing and universities play a major role in the development and improvement of IT. Conferences like these help in dissemination of information while attracting ideas for further development. Technology should be embraced and invention transformed to innovation,” said MMM Najim, Vice-Chancellor, South Eastern University of Sri Lanka.

Concurring with this, Sai Prakash Leo Muthu, chief executive officer, Sairam Group of Institutions said,” Technology is inevitable in global environment. The data which we possess today is huge, students should be aware of how to make use of this. Not only students, but teachers benefited through IT events. Also, in the present scenario, technology is a powerful tool for community development.”

