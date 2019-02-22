Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth and DMK leader Stalin meet DMDK leader Vijayakanth at his residence

Rajinikanth told reporters that there was no political motive in meeting the DMDK leader. 'There is not a drop of politics in it,' the superstar was quoted as saying in a report.

Published: 22nd February 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

DMDK Leader Vijaykant with DMK president MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Superstar Rajinikanth, who had recently announced that he would not be contesting this 2019 general elections, visited DMDK founder Vijayakanth at his Saligramam residence today to inquire about his health. Vijayakant recently returned from US after undergoing medical treatment.

Though Rajinikanth maintained that it was just a courtesy call, political observers think it’s a move to draw Vijayakanth’s support to the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Rajinikanth told reporters that there was no political motive in meeting the DMDK leader. “There is not a drop of politics in it,” the superstar said.

A few hours later, DMK leader MK Stalin also turned up at Vijayakanth's house. Speaking to reporters, he said, "He is a friend of mine for more than 35 years... We did not speak about politics. I came only to enquire his health. I wish him a long and healthy life."

Superstar Rajinikanth met Vijayakanth at the latter's house on Friday. (Photo|EPS) 
 

BJP and AIADMK have offered DMDK to join their alliance. However, Vijayakanth has not decided anything so far.

According to reports, DMDK wants to be treated on an equal-footing with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) which has bagged seven Lok Sabha seats. Vijayakanth has demanded that his party must be given at least one seat more than what PMK got. The senior leaders of the party have emphasised that Vijayakanth would not settle for anything less than what PMK has been offered.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Pon Radhakrishnan had on Wednesday said that BJP would not interfere in the seat-sharing talks between AIADMK and DMDK. He also said that apart from DMDK, other state parties were also offered to join the alliance.

(With inputs from ENS)

TAGS
Rajinikanth Vijayakanth DMDK BJP AIADMK

