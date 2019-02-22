Six students among 8 injured in mishap

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A private school van carrying 15 students from class 5, fell on the roadside at Thandalam, three km away from the school, on Thursday morning.

Police said, van driver M Sathish (28) from Kundrathur and a van assistant Chitra (51) from the Galaxy matriculation higher secondary school at Metha Nagar at Kundrathur, were also injured along with six students.

“The van had travelled through Kolapakkam, Gerugambakkam, and Kundrathur areas to pick up the school students. It was then headed to the school when the accident took place. At around 8am, when it was on the service road close to the Tambaram-Red Hills bypass road, the speeding vehicle fell onto the side of the road,” said a traffic investigation police officer.

The passers-by and motorists came to the rescue of the children, who were trapped inside the van. The windshield of the van was broken and the children were rescued, said the police.

All the children were sent to the Chromepet Government hospital, where six injured students were treated.

Meanwhile, the passers-by, doubting that the driver was in an inebriated state, beat him and handed him over to the police.

The Poonamallee Traffic Investigation police registered a case and confirmed that the driver, Sathish, was not drunk.

The driver was booked on charges of Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving in a public way) of Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. The information was passed to the parents who picked their children from the hospital and returned home.