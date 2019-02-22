Home States Tamil Nadu

Six students among 8 injured in mishap

A private school van carrying 15 students from class 5, fell on the roadside at Thandalam, three km away from the school, on Thursday morning.

Published: 22nd February 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A private school van carrying 15 students from class 5, fell on the roadside at Thandalam, three km away from the school, on Thursday morning.

Police said, van driver M Sathish (28) from Kundrathur and a van assistant Chitra (51) from the Galaxy matriculation higher secondary school at Metha Nagar at Kundrathur, were also injured along with six students.

“The van had travelled through Kolapakkam, Gerugambakkam, and Kundrathur areas to pick up the school students. It was then headed to the school when the accident took place. At around 8am, when it was on the service road close to the Tambaram-Red Hills bypass road, the speeding vehicle fell onto the side of the road,” said a traffic investigation police officer.

The passers-by and motorists came to the rescue of the children, who were trapped inside the van. The windshield of the van was broken and the children were rescued, said the police.

All the children were sent to the Chromepet Government hospital, where six injured students were treated. 
Meanwhile, the passers-by, doubting that the driver was in an inebriated state, beat him and handed him over to the police.

The Poonamallee Traffic Investigation police registered a case and confirmed that the driver, Sathish, was not drunk. 

The driver was booked on charges of Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving in a public way) of Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. The information was passed to the parents who picked their children from the hospital and returned home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp