Stalker slits teacher's throat in front of her school in Tamil Nadu

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old teacher was killed by a stalker who slit her throat when she was waiting in front of her school on Friday morning, police said. The shocking incident took place at Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased, identified as S Ramya, was working in a private school at Kurinjipadi. Police said Ramya was waiting outside her school for the gates to open on Friday morning when the man, Rajasekar, who was riding pillion on a motorbike, came close to her and slit her throat before fleeing. She died on the spot of severe bleeding.

Police said Rajesekar, a native of Oomangalam, had been stalking Ramya for the past few months and pestering her to be in a relationship with him. Angered by her refusal, Rajasekar killed her, they added.

Ramya was working as a teacher after completing her graduation from Periyar Arts College in Cuddalore.

Speaking to Express, the Cuddalore district Superintendent of Police P Saravanan said, "We have identified the accused and a case has been filed." Police are looking out for Rajasekar.

The police officer said there were no earlier complaints lodged by the victim against Rajasekar.