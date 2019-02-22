Tamil Nadu: Street dweller gets life imprisonment for murdering fellow migrant worker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old migrant worker was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing another street dweller over fight for space to sleep on the roadside. E Udayakumar, hailing from Perambalur district, was said to be working as a labourer in Chennai.

He used to sleep on the sides of Chenniamman Kovil Street at Tondiarpet and on July 31, 2017, he allegedly picked up a quarrel with one Vinayagam since the latter was occupying the space Udayakumar used to sleep in. According to public prosecutor R Asokan, Udayakumar, in a fit of rage, had dropped a huge stone on Vinayagam and the murder came to light only the next morning.

The Tondiarpet police arrested Udayakumar based on the investigations and charged him for murdering Vinayagam. The district principal sessions judge S Suba Devi, after the completion of the trial, upheld that the prosecution had proved the charges against Udayakumar and sentenced him to life imprisonment.