Home States Tamil Nadu

‘3,168 places of worship in Tamil Nadu on encroached land’

City Corporations have the largest share of encroachments with 1,786 and municipalities with 1,203. 

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

It is important to note that the ASI, time and again, has maintained that Bhagyalaxmi temple, too, is an encroachment. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 3,168 places of worship have been constructed across the state, encroaching upon public lands and places, according to a report filed in the Madras High Court by the Department of Municipal Administration on Friday. Of these, 3,003 are temples, 131 churches, 27 mosques and remaining seven fall in the ‘others’ category. S Ramanathan, Deputy Secretary of the department, submitted the report following an order of the Madras High Court on January 4. 

City Corporations have the largest share of encroachments with 1,786 and municipalities with 1,203. 
The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Ramakrishnan, general secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam,  seeking to implement a government order dated April 29, 1968, and sought the removal of a temple encroaching on public land. 

Justice M Subramaniam during the previous hearing observed, “An encroachment is an encroachment, and can never be approved or allowed. Even temple deity, as a legal person, cannot commit an act of encroachment. If a deity commits an act of encroachment, that is also to be dealt with in accordance with law.”

When the plea came up for hearing on Friday, Justice Subramaniam said that the roaster of the court had changed now and that he was no more in charge of the portfolio to hear the case. The judge said that he would refer the matter to the Chief Justice.

What the court said
An encroachment is an encroachment.  Even temple deity cannot, as a legal person, commit the act of encroachment

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Municipal Administration encroachment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp