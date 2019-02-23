Lok Sabha polls: DMK ticket to cost Rs 25,000, applications open

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK Saturday invited applications from party ticket aspirants for the Lok Sabha elections and the bypolls expected to 21 assembly constituencies in the state.

While the applications will be available in the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' from February 25, the filled-in papers should be submitted before 6 PM on March 7.

Applications along with a fee of Rs 25,000 (apart from Rs 1,000 for the application form) will be accepted from March 1 at the party office, the DMK said in a release.

The party clarified that in case the constituencies the cadres aspired to were to be allotted to allies, the application fee would be returned to them.

Though the Dravidian party has allotted nine seats to ally Congress in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, it has not yet identified the segments to be contested by the national party.

According to the Indian Union Muslim League, it has been allotted one seat by the DMK and the Dravidian outfit will later announce the constituency to be fought by it.