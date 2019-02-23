Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth’s message in our support, claims AIADMK

Responding to the column, a district secretary of the Rajini Makkal Mandram said the actor’s statements were being misinterpreted by the AIADMK.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth (Photo: File / PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth’s cryptic message about LS elections is being interpreted in several ways. AIADMK’s party organ claimed that the actor’s message to his fans and followers -- to vote for a party which can solve Tamil Nadu’s water crisis -- seems to be in favour of the AIADMK-BJP combine.  

A column published in Namadu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, titled Kaala Vottu Kazhagathukke claimed it was AIADMK at the State level and BJP at the Centre which put an end to Tamil Nadu’s water problems, especially with the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board to sort inter-State disputes with Karnataka.    

Responding to the column, a district secretary of the Rajini Makkal Mandram said the actor’s statements were being misinterpreted by the AIADMK. “However, our thalaivar has also not denied what has been published. We expect him to respond to the column and clarify his stand to all his fans,” he said.

