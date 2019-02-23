Tannery in Ambur ordered to shut

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The second tannery of T Abdul Wahid (TAW) Tanneries, which is one of the largest exporters of leather to America and Europe, has been ordered to shut down with immediate effect by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).It has also levied a fine of `11.20 lakh for polluting a well near the effluent treatment plant and operating without valid consents, under Water Act and Air Act, which expired two years ago.

The tannery, located in Solur village at Ambur in Vellore, has also been found to be operating without valid authorisation under the Hazardous Waste Management Rules which expired in June 2016 by a team of scientists from CPCB’s regional directorate in Bengaluru.A TAW tannery engineer said that they have put in the application before the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), seeking consent under the Air and Water Acts. “Once we get the approval, the authorisation under Hazardous waste, which expired in 2016, will automatically be given,” he said.

He also said that the tannery will be shut down as per the CPCB’s directive. This is the second tannery which has been asked to be shut down by CPCB. The first tannery located at the same place, was asked to shut down last month as it also did not have consent from TNPCB to operate after the earlier Consent to Operate expired on March 31, 2018.

The CPCB said that the tannery has to pay an environmental compensation of `11.20 lakh at `20,000 per day with effect from December 20, 2018 to February 20, 2019, while directing the State electricity board to cut down power supply with immediate effect. It has also asked the TNPCB chairman to ensure compliance.

The board took the action after a team of scientists from CPCB’s regional directorate in Bengaluru found that the water of the open well, located close to the effluent treatment plant of the tannery which is engaged in processing raw hides to finished leather, is black in colour. This indicates discharge or mixing of untreated effluents with well water. It also found that the tannery does not maintain data on water consumption, CPCB stated.

The report also stated that the unit has not disposed any solid waste after 2016 and also the effluent is bypassed without any treatment. It has sought remedial action by TAW which includes installation of piezometric wells as per ground water gradient around the area.It has also asked the industry to submit a ground water remediation plan as well as ensure complete treatment of trade effluent and maintain records on fresh water consumption, waste water generation and solid wastes generation and disposal.