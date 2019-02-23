Tenancy registration made compulsory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now, your tenancy agreement will have to be registered under the tenancy registration portal www.tenancy.tn.gov.in, which was launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act, 2017 was notified by the state government on Friday, making it one of the first major states in the country to implement it.

Interestingly, the portal opened by the TN government in this regard is also the first-of-its-kind one launched in the country, says a top Housing department official. Under this, both landowners and tenants have to register their rental agreements following which they will be provided with a tenancy registration number.

However, this registration won’t absolve one from registering under the Registration Act and Stamp Act which is a separate process. All data from the Registration department could be transferred to this database through the registration number, the official said but ruled out the merger of both databases as of now.

This could also force the landlords, who either enter into agreements for a period of 11 months or not enter into any written agreements at all to avoid registering agreements and paying due stamp duty and fee, to register now. Interestingly, the new portal has links to rent authority, courts and tribunals. The official said that the new Act will help unlock the vacant houses, wherein the owners were shy of renting it out. In TN, there is a total of 4 to 5 per cent of houses that are unoccupied, said the official, and now with the implementation of the Act, owners will feel their house is secured.

How the new Act helps