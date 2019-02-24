Home States Tamil Nadu

After Villupuram incident, another AIADMK MP's car turns turtle 

Dr K Kamaraj got hurt on his hand, while his personal assistant and the driver were hospitalised with minor injuries, they said.

Published: 24th February 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Villupuram MP Rajendran's car was badly damaged in the accident. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: AIADMK Lok Sabha member Dr K Kamaraj escaped with minor injuries when his car turned turtle near Vazhapadi in Salem district Sunday, police said.

The car in which the Kallakurichi MP was travelling to attend a government function suddenly went out of control of the driver and overturned at Minnampalli near Vazhapadi, about 150 km from here.

READ | AIADMK's Villupuram MP Rajendran killed in car accident

Kamaraj got hurt on his hand, while his personal assistant and the driver were hospitalised with minor injuries, they said.

The MP was on his way to take part in a function being attended by Tamil Nadu Minister Kadambur Raju in Salem.

On Saturday, AIADMK Lok Sabha member S Rajendran had died when the car in which he was travelling rammed into a road median at Tindivanam, about 130 km from Chennai.

The 62-year-old MP representing Villupuram suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Kamaraj AIADMK AIADMK MP Kallakurichi MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp