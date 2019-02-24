Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Equal value for internal, external assessment’

The University Grants Commission's High-level Committee on Evaluation Reforms has suggested equal importance be given to both internal and external assessments.

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission’s High-level Committee on Evaluation Reforms has suggested equal importance be given to both internal and external assessments.

While the need for more emphasis on internal and continuous evaluation was emphasized taking into consideration the ground realities, the higher education institutions could begin with the proportion of internal evaluation to external evaluation on 30:70 ratio, and reach 50:50 ratio in a time-bound manner without compromising on the quality and standard. In exceptionally high ranking institutions, the ratio could be 60:40, the committee suggested, adding that the internal evaluation should not cause undue stress and pressure to students.

The apex regulatory body has sought views and suggestion on the report of the committee on evaluation reforms, headed by Vice-Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth M M Salunkhe, from stakeholders, including teachers, students, controller of examination, eminent academicians and the public by March 9.

Recommending that question paper setting needed drastic reforms, the committee said that questions from question banks and those set independently be in 70: 30 proportion. The composition of question paper should be such that an average student should not find it hard to get passing grade, while it should pose real challenge to a good students by making high scoring increasingly difficult.

University Grants Commission

